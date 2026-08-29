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UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras' Abhishek Goswami suspended, two players fined for code breaches

Kashi Rudras player Abhishek Goswami has been handed a one-match suspension, while two other players were penalized with fines after being found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the UP T20 League clash against Noida Kings at the Green Park Stadium. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras' Abhishek Goswami suspended, two players fined for code breaches
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras' Abhishek Goswami suspended, two players fined for code breaches
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