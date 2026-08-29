/UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras' Abhishek Goswami suspended, two players fined for code breaches

All of the incidents are related to match 23 of the competition, where Rudras beat Kings by 67 runs, thanks to skipper Karan Sharma’s blistering 102 off 51 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Goswami was charged with a Level 3 offence for breaching Clause 2.17, which relates to a threat or assault on another player, team official, umpire, match referee, or spectator.