US Open 2025: Djokovic Secures Historic 75th Consecutive Opening-Round Win

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2025 US Open campaign with a hard-fought first-round victory over American teenager Learner Tien, showcasing resilience and tactical brilliance despite physical challenges. The 38-year-old Serbian superstar secured a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, keeping his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title alive.

Also Read: From Sahara To Byju’s to Dream11 – Why Every Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsor Ends In Trouble

Djokovic Overcomes Early Hurdles in Opening Round

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Djokovic, competing in his first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon semifinals last month, was far from his best in the opening exchanges. Swapping his traditional whites for an all-black outfit, the world No. 7 faced unexpected resistance from 19-year-old Tien, who sought to create history by handing Djokovic his first Grand Slam opening-round defeat since the 2006 Australian Open.

The Serbian legend began strongly, shrugging off a time violation to consolidate an early break and using a brief dispute with the chair umpire to fuel his momentum. Djokovic wrapped up the first set in just 20 minutes, demonstrating his trademark intensity and precision from the baseline.

A Grueling Second Set Tests Djokovic’s Nerves

The second set proved more challenging. Tien pushed Djokovic into long rallies, testing his stamina and focus. The set extended to a 7-6 tie-break, during which Djokovic’s experience shone through, maintaining composure to secure the crucial points. Reflecting on the contest, Djokovic admitted, “It was a strange kind of match. The first set was 20 minutes, and then the second one was one hour and 20, quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerve in the second set and clinch it in a tie-break.”

After recovering from the mid-match struggles, Djokovic found his rhythm, turning the tide in the third set with heavy groundstrokes and precise shot-making. Following treatment for a right foot blister, he broke Tien for a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

Milestone Victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium

With this win, Djokovic marked his 80th triumph at Arthur Ashe Stadium and achieved a historic milestone: he became the first player since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win 75 consecutive opening-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Of these victories, 55 came in straight sets, underscoring Djokovic’s enduring dominance and mental fortitude on the sport’s biggest stages.

“This is a great way to start this year’s campaign,” Djokovic said post-match, highlighting his determination despite physical challenges.