US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Cruises Past Lorenzo Musetti To Reach Semi-Finals

US Open 2025: Reigning champion Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run at the US Open 2025, securing a commanding straight-sets victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday. In the first all-Italian men’s quarter-final in Grand Slam history, Sinner showed his class and composure to prevail 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world number one extended his perfect record against Italian opponents to 16-0.

“It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well,” Sinner said after the win. “We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Clinical Start Sets The Tone

Sinner wasted no time in stamping his authority on the match, racing to a 5-0 lead in just 20 minutes. Musetti, seeded 10th, had no answers to the relentless aggression and consistency of the defending champion as Sinner wrapped up the first set in just 27 minutes.

The second set proved more competitive, with both players trading holds until 4-4. At that point, Musetti faltered with a costly double fault to hand Sinner the crucial break. The top seed capitalized immediately, sealing a two-set advantage.

Musetti’s Missed Chances

The third set offered Musetti brief hope as he earned four break points in one game and two more later at 3-2. However, Sinner’s resolute defense and precise serving shut the door on any comeback. Instead, the 24-year-old Italian pounced once more to secure a break and closed out the match in style, continuing his dominance on hard courts.

Semifinal Showdown With Auger-Aliassime

With this victory, Sinner booked a semifinal clash against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 25th. While the Canadian holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage, Sinner thrashed him in their most recent meeting in Cincinnati last month, dropping just two games.

“Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they’re playing their best tennis,” Sinner reflected.

Records And Title Defense

This win marked Sinner’s 86th Grand Slam victory, tying Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli for the most by an Italian man. He is also aiming to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend the US Open crown. Already the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion in 2025, Sinner is chasing his third Slam of the season after narrowly missing out in a five-set French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

With his form peaking at the right time, Sinner looks determined to continue rewriting Italian tennis history at Flushing Meadows.