US Open 2025 Sets New Benchmark; Announces Record Prize Pool - Check Here

US Open 2025: The U.S. Open 2025 is set to make history by offering a record-breaking $85 million in prize money across all competitions. This includes a massive $5 million each for the men’s and women’s singles champions the highest in tennis history.

$90 Million in Total Player Compensation

According to the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), total player compensation this year, which includes travel and other benefits, will jump 20% to $90 million. The move follows increasing pressure from top players demanding a larger share of revenue from Grand Slam events.

New Schedule and Mixed Doubles Event

For the first time, the U.S. Open will start singles matches on a Sunday, expanding the main draw from 14 to 15 days. The tournament kicks off on August 19-20 with a new mixed doubles event, offering a $1 million prize to the winning team.

Major Boosts Across All Rounds

2025 Singles Champion: $5 million (up 39% from $3.6 million in 2024)

Runner-up: $2.5 million (also a 39% hike)

Semifinalists: $1.26 million (26% increase)

Doubles Winners: $1 million per team (new record)

Qualifiers' Prize Pool: $8 million (10% increase)

The previous highest singles payout at the U.S. Open was $3.85 million in 2019, which had dropped due to the pandemic. This year’s increase marks a big leap in support for players at all levels.

Pressure From Top Players Pays Off

In March 2025, 20 top players including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and 2024 champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner sent a letter to the four Grand Slam organizers. They asked for higher prize money and a stronger voice in tournament decisions. Discussions between the players and Grand Slam officials have continued since then.

Other Grand Slams Compared

At Wimbledon 2025, total prize money increased by around 7% to $73 million, with singles winners receiving about $4 million. In comparison, the U.S. Open's $5 million prize is a new benchmark for the sport.

Arthur Ashe Stadium Gets a Makeover

The prize money announcement follows USTA’s earlier news about a major $800 million renovation project for Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main venue at Flushing Meadows. It’s being called the “largest single investment” in U.S. Open history.