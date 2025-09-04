Advertisement
US OPEN 2025

US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Scripts History, Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal

India’s Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand’s Michael Venus reached the US Open 2025 men’s doubles semifinals after defeating 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. Bhambri, ranked World No. 32, achieved his first Grand Slam semifinal and will face Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury next.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Scripts History, Reaches First Grand Slam SemifinalImage Source: X

US Open 2025: India’s Yuki Bhambri scripted history by storming into his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open 2025. Partnering New Zealand’s Michael Venus, the Indo-Kiwi pair stunned 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in straight sets to secure a memorable victory on Court 17 in New York.

Bhambri-Venus Stun 11th Seeds

The unseeded duo produced a disciplined performance to outclass Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. While the first set was dominated by aggressive returns, the second set turned into a tight battle before Bhambri and Venus edged it in a tiebreak. The third set saw the pair raise their level again, breaking at crucial moments to seal the win.

Next Up: Skupski-Salisbury Challenge

The win has set up a mouthwatering semifinal clash against Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury on Friday. The British pair are experienced campaigners, with Salisbury a former US Open champion alongside Ram, making the contest a true test for the Indo-Kiwi team.

Bhambri’s Career Milestone

For Bhambri, ranked World No. 32 in men’s doubles, the semifinal appearance marks a major personal achievement. This is the furthest he has progressed in a Grand Slam, surpassing his pre-quarterfinal run at the US Open 2024 with Frenchman Albano Olivetti. His partnership with Venus has clicked instantly, with the duo blending solid baseline play and sharp net skills.

Path To The Quarterfinals

Earlier in the tournament, Bhambri and Venus breezed past Colombia’s Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 7-5 in the second round. They carried that momentum to overcome Ram and Mektic, who themselves had survived a grueling three-set battle against Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Britain’s John-Patrick Smith in the previous round.

Ram’s Milestone Overshadowed

Though Ram bowed out, he reached an impressive career milestone earlier in the tournament by securing his 500th tour-level doubles victory. The 41-year-old American, who won three consecutive US Open titles with Salisbury from 2021–23, became only the seventh active man to cross 500 doubles wins and the sole American on that list.

Other Indian Results At Flushing Meadows

It was a mixed outing for other Indian doubles players. Veteran Rohan Bopanna and partner Romain Arneodo of Monaco suffered a first-round exit, while Arjun Kadhe and Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo also bowed out early. Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth fared slightly better but lost in the second round to Brazil’s Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-3.

A Semifinal To Watch

With momentum on their side, Bhambri and Venus now eye a place in the US Open final. Their fearless performance against seasoned opponents has made them one of the dark horses of the tournament. All eyes will be on Friday’s semifinal as Bhambri looks to take Indian men’s doubles tennis to new heights.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK