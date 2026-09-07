/US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Quarter-finals with title hopes alive

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and American eight-seed Ben Shelton booked their places in the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, setting up high-profile clashes against Wimbeldon champion Linda Noskova and defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz respectively.
Sabalenka continued her bid for a third consecutive US Open title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Taylor Townsend on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The top seed was tested by Townsend's aggressive returning and net play but eventually found a way through in straight sets.
Townsend made a strong start to the contest, with the opening set featuring five breaks of serve. Sabalenka eventually established control and took the first set 6-4.
The American then threatened to change the momentum in the second set after breaking Sabalenka to move 3-1 ahead. Sabalenka responded immediately, however, and went on to win five straight games to close out the match. "What an incredible player she is, approaching the net, what a great returner, moving well, very brave," Sabalenka said after the victory. The win keeps Sabalenka's title defence alive and takes her into another US Open quarter-final, where she will face sixth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova.
Noskova booked her place in the last eight after a gruelling 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The sixth seed needed six match points to finally seal the contest after failing to convert two opportunities in the second set. "I am more than relieved," Noskova said. "This match was so tough, emotionally more so than physically."
Noskova will now face perhaps her biggest challenge of the tournament against Sabalenka, with a place in the US Open semi-finals at stake.
In the men's draw, American eighth seed Ben Shelton produced one of his most convincing performances of the tournament as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.
Shelton had been pushed to four sets in each of his first three matches against Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov. Against Tsitsipas, however, the 23-year-old American dominated from the outset and completed the victory in one hour and 51 minutes.
The result marks Shelton's sixth Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and his second at the US Open. He previously reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2023.
Shelton's recent form has also been impressive. He is now 12-2 since the North American hard-court swing began after Wimbledon, a run that included his second ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal.
His victory over Tsitsipas also continued a notable run against highly ranked opposition, with Shelton defeating three successive players who had previously been ranked inside the ATP Top 10.
Standing between Shelton and a place in the US Open semi-finals will be defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over 20th-seeded American Tommy Paul. Alcaraz entered the tournament having not played competitively since April, but his performances in New York have shown little sign of rust.
Shelton will face a difficult challenge against Alcaraz, who has won all three of their previous ATP meetings. Their most recent encounter came at Roland Garros last year.
With both players now through to the last eight, the upcoming quarter-final promises to be one of the most anticipated clashes in the men's draw. Meanwhile, Sabalenka's pursuit of a third straight US Open crown continues against Noskova, setting up another intriguing quarter-final on the women's side.
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