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US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Quarter-finals with title hopes alive

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have stormed into the US Open 2026 quarter-finals. Both defending champions remain firmly in the hunt for another Grand Slam title.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Quarter-finals with title hopes alive
Image Credit: X/ US Open Tennis

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Quarter-finals with title hopes alive
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