/US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Quarter-finals with title hopes alive

The American then threatened to change the momentum in the second set after breaking Sabalenka to move 3-1 ahead. Sabalenka responded immediately, however, and went on to win five straight games to close out the match. "What an incredible player she is, approaching the net, what a great returner, moving well, very brave," Sabalenka said after the victory. The win keeps Sabalenka's title defence alive and takes her into another US Open quarter-final, where she will face sixth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova.