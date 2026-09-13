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US Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to win first Women's singles title

Rybakina defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win her maiden US Open women's singles title. The victory secured her third Grand Slam crown and will see her become the new world No. 1.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
US Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to win first Women's singles title
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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US Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to win first Women's singles title
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