Elena Rybakina has won her maiden US Open women's singles title after defeating defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.
Rybakina produced a composed performance to beat the Belarusian 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in 2 hours and 21 minutes. The victory gave the Kazakh her third Grand Slam title and capped a remarkable season in which she also lifted the Australian Open trophy.
The 27-year-old Rybakina started strongly against Sabalenka and took the opening set 6-4. Sabalenka, chasing her third consecutive US Open title, responded in the second set and forced the match into a decider after winning it 7-5.
Rybakina, however, regained control in the third set. She pulled away from the defending champion to win 6-2 and sealed her first US Open crown.
The triumph adds to Rybakina's Grand Slam collection, which already includes the 2022 Wimbledon title and the 2026 Australian Open crown. She is now one Roland Garros title away from completing a career Grand Slam.
The US Open victory also completes a major milestone in Rybakina's career as she is set to become the new women's world No. 1 when the rankings are updated on Monday.
Her run in New York had already guaranteed that she would move to the top of the WTA rankings, ending Sabalenka's 99-week stay at No. 1. Rybakina's rise also makes her the first player from Kazakhstan to reach the top spot in the WTA singles rankings.
Rybakina has now won both the Australian Open and US Open in the same calendar year. She becomes only the third women's player since 2000 to achieve the feat, joining Angelique Kerber in 2016 and Sabalenka in 2024.
The US Open crown is Rybakina's third title of the 2026 season and the 14th WTA singles title of her career. For Sabalenka, the defeat ended her bid to win the US Open for a third consecutive year. She had won the title in 2024 and 2025 and was appearing in her fourth straight US Open final.
Rybakina's victory also marks the first time since 2002 that the defending women's singles champion has been defeated in the US Open final.
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