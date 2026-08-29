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US Open 2026: Katie Boulter, other players raise concerns over Cannabis smell at venue

Katie Boulter and other players have raised concerns over the smell of cannabis drifting onto US Open courts from nearby Corona Park. The USTA said it remains “vigilant” over the issue, which has also sparked complaints from players in previous editions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
US Open 2026: Katie Boulter, other players raise concerns over Cannabis smell at venue
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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US Open 2026: Katie Boulter, other players raise concerns over Cannabis smell at venue
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