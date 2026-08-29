/US Open 2026: Katie Boulter, other players raise concerns over Cannabis smell at venue

More British players complained of the smell of the weed, with Fran Jones and Harriet Dart joining the chorus. "Last year I made a joke about that, in my first round, and I said to the guy, 'Is this normal?'" said Jones. "Because I was in the stadium, and it's next to the park. He's like, 'Yeah. And I was like: 'Well, no wonder I'm playing pretty well.' This year I'll be like 'no, lock in, lock in!'," she added. Jones is all set to begin her campaign against Poland's Magda Linette.