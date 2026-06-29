Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth's title wait continues after semi-final exit

US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth's title wait continues after semi-final exit

Kidambi Srikanth's quest for his first BWF World Tour title since 2017 continued after he suffered a three-game defeat to Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang in the US Open semi-finals. Despite forcing a decider, the former world No. 1 fell short as Su Li Yang advanced to the final with a 21-15, 16-21, 21-9 victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth's title wait continues after semi-final exit
Image Credit: Instagram/ @srikanth_kidambi

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kunal Kemmu reveals how an ‘ego push’ helped him complete 20 pull-ups
Kunal Kemmu6 min ago
2
Auto news7 min ago
3
Awarapan 29 min ago
4
west bengal UCC9 min ago
5
Atanu Chakraborty10 min ago