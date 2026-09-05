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US Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri eyes deep run with Michael Venus, says New York is 'Best place in the world to play tennis'

Yuki Bhambri is set to begin his US Open 2026 men’s doubles campaign with Michael Venus, aiming to better last year’s semifinal run. The Indian star also praised the passionate support from Indian fans in New York, calling the US Open the "best place in the world to play tennis."

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
US Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri eyes deep run with Michael Venus, says New York is 'Best place in the world to play tennis'
Image Credit: X/ India All Sports

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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US Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri eyes deep run with Michael Venus, says New York is 'Best place in the world to play tennis'
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