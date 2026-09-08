/US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen stuns former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in stunning comeback to reach Quarterfinal

“I just focused point by point, found my game, and in one moment I even forgot the score. It was 1-5, and that shows how focused I was. It wasn’t easy. I haven’t beaten a Top-10 player in a while. The more matches I play, the more rhythm I get. I just feel really pumped and ready for my next match. I just really appreciate this win and want to thank my team. All our hard work is why I’m here,” she added.