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US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen stuns former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in stunning comeback to reach Quarterfinal

Zheng Qinwen fought back from 0-5 down in the opening set to defeat former World No.1 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 at the US Open. The Chinese star became the first qualifier since Emma Raducanu in 2021 to reach the women's singles quarterfinals in New York.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen stuns former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in stunning comeback to reach Quarterfinal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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