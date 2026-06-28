Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /US Open Badminton 2026: Kidambi Srikanth storms into first final of the year

US Open Badminton 2026: Kidambi Srikanth storms into first final of the year

Kidambi Srikanth reached his first final of 2026 after defeating Japan's Yudai Okimoto in a thrilling three-game semifinal at the US Open Badminton tournament. The former world No. 1 will face Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang in the title clash, while teenager Rounak Chouhan's impressive run ended in the semifinals.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
US Open Badminton 2026: Kidambi Srikanth storms into first final of the year
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US Open Badminton 2026: Kidambi Srikanth storms into first final of the year
US Badminton Open0 min ago
2
Karnataka News5 min ago
3
Lifestyle19 min ago
4
India-US trade26 min ago
5
world best school prizes 202629 min ago