/US President Donald Trump to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina

US President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and defending champions Argentina at the New York/New Jersey stadium on Sunday. The high-profile political presence adds monumental weight to an already historic tournament final, which marks the culmination of the first-ever 48-team World Cup hosted across North America.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the President's weekend itinerary during a press briefing, highlighting that the appearance will celebrate what the administration views as "the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history".
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President Trump's soccer-centric schedule kicks off on Friday evening with a special FIFA reception hosted at Trump Tower in New York City. From there, the commander-in-chief will travel to the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford for Sunday’s ultimate title clash.
In a move steeped in sporting tradition, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that Trump is expected to join him on the pitch following the final whistle to present the iconic World Cup trophy to the winning captain.
"That's always been the plan, and that's how it's always been done in the past – the president of the country where the final is held presents the trophy together with the FIFA president," Infantino told Swiss outlet Blue Sport.
When pressed by reporters on whether the President is rooting for the clinical European styles of Spain or Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Leavitt kept the cards close to the chest: "I’m not sure if he has a favorite... but I’m sure he’ll have a fun answer for you if asked directly."
While the news has excited soccer fans, the strict security protocols accompanying the President are already causing ripples in the local transportation sector. Federal authorities are set to trigger temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) over parts of the New York metropolitan area on Sunday.
The sudden airspace lockdown has severely disrupted private aviation routes, drawing notable frustration from affluent international travelers and dignitaries flying in exclusively for the Spain-Argentina showpiece.
In a striking contrast of political presence, one of President Trump's closest global allies will be noticeably absent from the VIP luxury suites. Argentine President Javier Milei firmly declined an invitation to attend the final alongside Trump and Infantino.
Milei’s reason? Strict football superstition.
The Argentine head of state told Buenos Aires radio station El Observador that he will watch the final from the presidential residence in Olivos, adhering to rigid "cábalas" (lucky rituals).
Milei has watched Argentina’s previous seven matches from the exact same spot, wearing the exact same heavy oil-company branded jacket without turning on the heating.
"No way," Milei stated regarding traveling to New Jersey. "The day of the Switzerland game, I took the jacket off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again."
With La Albiceleste chasing back-to-back world titles and Spain looking to re-establish global dominance after their Euro success, Sunday's final promises elite-tier drama - both on the pitch and in the presidential box.
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