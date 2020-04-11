USA Fencing National Championship postponed due to coronavirus

The USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge have been postponed to late July or early August in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to spread rapidly all around the world.

Announcing the news, the USA Fencing said that the governing body has come upon the decision to postpone the June 28-July 7 event in order to protect the health and well-being of players, coaches, tournament staff members as well as spectators.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Fencing is postponing the 2020 USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge to late July or early August in order to protect the health and well-being of competitors, coaches, tournament staff and spectators.USA Fencing is working with our partners at the Louisville Sports Commission and Convention and Visitors Bureau to assess venue availability for the tournament that was originally scheduled for June 28 – July 7," the USA Fencing said in an official statement.

The USA Fencing added that the new dates will be announced keeping in mind guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control as well as local, state and federal regulations and other applicable epidemiological guidance.

"Due to the postponement of qualifying tournaments for the National Championships and July Challenge, qualifying paths also are currently being reassessed," the statement added.

All the sporting activities across the globe have come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Olympics, which was scheduled to take place in 2020 from July 24 to August 9,was also postponed for the first time. The prestigious games will now take place from July 23 to August 8,2021.