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USA overcome Bosnia 2-0 with 10 men to book Belgium showdown in World Cup Last 16

The co-host USA relied on goals late in each half to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 here at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium to enter the Round of 36 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
USA overcome Bosnia 2-0 with 10 men to book Belgium showdown in World Cup Last 16
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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