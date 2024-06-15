Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 Auction: Arjun Deswal And Vinay Sold For Highest Price

The much-awaited mega auction for Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 was held at Sarovar Portico in Noida. During the event, different teams bidded for 120 players. In which 'Lucknow Lion' made the highest bid and bought Arjun Deswal for 3.10 lakhs and Yamuna Yodha also bought Vinay for 3.10 lakhs.

Apart from these, Sangam Challengers bought Abhijeet Malik for 2.60 lakhs, Noida Ninja bought Amit Nagar for 1.45 thousand and Avadh Ramdoot bought Ashu Singh for 1.5 lakhs. All the teams bought 15-15 players and each team invested Rs 12 lakh on the players. The teams participating in the auction were Brij Star, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, Kashi Kings, JD Noida Ninjas, Yamuna Yodha, Lucknow Lions, Avadh Ramdoot and Sangam Challengers.

The 394 players present at the auction were divided into four different categories - A, B, C, D.

The event saw the presence of many internationally renowned players from the world of Indian Kabaddi. The expertise and star power of these top athletes made the auction a focal point of excitement and expectations.

UPKL Sports Ambassador Rahul Chaudhary said that the mega auction was not only a significant moment for the teams and players but also an important milestone for the growth and popularity of Kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh. This is the beginning of an exciting event that will see the strategic ability of the team management being showcased as bids are placed for the best talent available.

He said that this platform will inspire young players to move forward, giving the country many star players in the future. UPKL founder Sambhav Jain said that sports related to the culture of the country should be given importance, this league has been conceived with this spirit. He informed that the league matches will start from July 11, 2024 and the winning team will get a prize of Rs 10 lakh and the runner up team will get Rs 5 lakh. T

he official broadcasting partner of UPKL is Sony Sports Network, through which these matches can be seen in every corner of the country and the world. Obviously, UPKL 2024 is going to be a great season, which will be full of high-octane action and unforgettable moments.