/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, joins Abhishek Sharma in elite six-hitting list

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable rise in International cricket by achieving another major milestone during India's third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
The teenage opener has now smashed 86 sixes in T20 cricket in 2026, making him the second-highest six-hitter among Indian batters in a calendar year. Sooryavanshi surpassed Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 85 sixes in 2022 and now trails only Abhishek Sharma, who holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in T20s in a calendar year.
108 - Abhishek Sharma (2025)
87 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)
86 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
85 - Suryakumar Yadav (2022)
74 - Abhishek Sharma (2026)
73 - Ishan Kishan (2026)
Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking year has been built on an ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order. The 15-year-old has continued to attack from the outset and has emerged as one of the most exciting young batters in world cricket.
His latest milestone came during the series decider against Zimbabwe, where Sooryavanshi produced another sensational knock. The left-hander smashed 81 runs off 49 balls to help India post 192/5 and secure a 35-run victory, completing a 3-0 T20I series sweep.
The performance also earned Sooryavanshi the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. Speaking after the series, the teenage batter described the achievement as a ‘dream come true’.
“Yes, it's truly a dream come true moment. Getting my first Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards, I'm very happy,” Sooryavanshi said.
Sooryavanshi’s stunning run in the series also saw him create a unique record in men’s international cricket. He became the first male cricketer in history to score two 50-plus scores before turning 16.
Before Sooryavanshi, Nepal’s Kushal Malla was the only player to have scored a 50-plus score in men’s international cricket before turning 16.
2 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)
1 - Kushal Malla (Nepal)
The young India opener had already scored his first international half-century earlier in the series before producing another match-winning fifty in the third T20I.
Reflecting on his performances during the tour, Sooryavanshi credited the team’s preparation and the support of the captain and coaching staff. "It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me - the captain, the coaches, everyone - so I'm very happy," he said.
Known for his attacking style, Sooryavanshi explained that his approach remained simple throughout the series. The teenager said his focus was to give India a strong start before converting it into a big score. "My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach," he added.
At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already established himself as one of the biggest emerging names in Indian cricket. With 86 sixes in T20 cricket in 2026 and multiple international records already to his name, the teenage batter continues to rewrite the record books with every passing game.
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