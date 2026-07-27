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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, joins Abhishek Sharma in elite six-hitting list

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has created history by smashing 86 sixes in T20 cricket in 2026. The teenager has joined Abhishek Sharma in an elite list of India’s biggest six-hitters in a calendar year.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, joins Abhishek Sharma in elite six-hitting list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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