/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, joins Abhishek Sharma in elite six-hitting list

Known for his attacking style, Sooryavanshi explained that his approach remained simple throughout the series. The teenager said his focus was to give India a strong start before converting it into a big score. "My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach," he added.