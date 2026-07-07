“He will be disappointed that he got out for 14 after facing 10 balls, so even in terms of strike rate, he fell a bit short of the standards he has set for himself. But I liked that he didn’t shy away from playing his natural game. A 15-year-old boy playing international cricket is not just the biggest takeaway for the Indian team from that game, but for world cricket. He is inspiring a whole new generation of young boys and girls by saying, ‘If I can do it, you can do it too'," he said.