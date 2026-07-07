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'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must be ready for bowlers plans': Irfan Pathan's big warning ahead of 3rd T20I vs England

Irfan Pathan believes the real challenge for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begins now, urging the 15-year-old to be ready for opposition bowlers' tactical plans. The former India all-rounder also backed Sooryavanshi's fearless approach while reflecting on India's defeat in the second T20I against England.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must be ready for bowlers plans': Irfan Pathan's big warning ahead of 3rd T20I vs England
Image Credit: IANS

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