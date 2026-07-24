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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘Sensational’ in India’s Zimbabwe win; Sunil Joshi reveals BCCI bowling plan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record 18-ball fifty as India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the opening T20I. Stand-in bowling coach Sunil Joshi praised the teenager and revealed plans to work on his bowling at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘Sensational’ in India’s Zimbabwe win; Sunil Joshi reveals BCCI bowling plan
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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