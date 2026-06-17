/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with stunning catch as India A storm into Tri-Series final | Watch Video

India A youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a moment of brilliance in the field with a sensational acrobatic catch during the Tri-Nation series clash against Afghanistan A at the Rangiri Dambulla International stadium on Wednesday.
The 15-year-old once again grabbed attention with his athleticism and sharp reflexes, completing a crucial dismissal that drew huge applause from teammates and fans.
The moment came in the sixth over of the Afghanistan A innings when Anshul Kamboj bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Khalid Taniwal. Looking to play an attacking shot towards the leg side, Taniwal mistimed his stroke, sending the ball towards midwicket where Sooryavanshi was positioned.
A VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI STUNNER. pic.twitter.com/OS7SP2X83A— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 17, 2026
Sooryavanshi initially appeared to complete a clean catch but momentarily lost control of the ball. However, showing great presence of mind, the teenager quickly recovered, turned back, and dived full stretch to complete the catch inches above the ground. The batter was dismissed for 13 off 10 balls, ending a short but brisk cameo.
The stunning effort immediately sparked celebrations from the India A camp, with players acknowledging the difficulty and brilliance of the catch. The moment also went viral on social media, with fans praising the youngster’s agility and determination on the field.
Sooryavanshi, who is already regarded as one of India’s brightest young talents, continues to remain in the spotlight for both his batting and fielding performances.
In the same match, he scored a quick 38 off 28 balls, playing an important role in India A’s strong batting display alongside skipper Tilak Varma and others.
India A registered a comprehensive 101- run victory over Afghanistan A, booking their place in the final of the Tri-Series.
Half-centuries from Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya, and Kumar Kushagra helped India A post 319/9, while Nishant Sindhu’s four-wicket haul (4/31) ensured Afghanistan A were bowled out for 218 in 36.5 overs.
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