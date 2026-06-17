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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with stunning catch as India A storm into Tri-Series final | Watch Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention with a brilliant acrobatic catch as India A dominated Afghanistan A in Dambulla. India A sealed a 101-run win to enter the Tri-Nation Series final in commanding fashion.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with stunning catch as India A storm into Tri-Series final | Watch Video
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS/ X)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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