Vece Paes, Hockey Legend And Father Of Leander Paes, Passes Away At 80

Former India hockey player Vece Paes, a member of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1972 Munich Olympics and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80. Paes had been battling advanced-stage Parkinson’s disease and was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital on Tuesday morning. His death marks the end of an era for Indian sports, as Paes was not only a celebrated hockey player but also a multi-talented sportsman and a respected sports medicine doctor. His contributions extended well beyond the hockey field, influencing multiple sports in India over decades.

Olympic and World Cup Glory

Paes was a vital member of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Just a year earlier, he was also part of the squad that clinched the bronze at the 1971 Hockey World Cup in Barcelona. Playing as a midfielder, his skill, composure, and vision made him an integral part of the team during one of Indian hockey’s most competitive phases.

A Multi-Sport Athlete and Administrator

Apart from hockey, Paes showcased his sporting versatility by playing football, cricket, and rugby. He later served as the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002, helping promote and develop the sport in India. His wide-ranging sporting involvement reflected his belief in nurturing talent across disciplines.

Career in Sports Medicine

Paes’ legacy also lies in his contributions to sports medicine. He worked as a medical consultant with prestigious organisations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Indian Davis Cup team. His medical expertise and passion for athletes’ welfare earned him widespread respect in sporting circles.

Sporting Family’s Legacy

Vece Paes was married to Jennifer Paes, a former Indian basketball captain. Together, they raised Leander Paes, who went on to become India’s most successful tennis player with 18 Grand Slam titles and a 1996 Atlanta Olympics singles bronze medal. This achievement ensured that the family’s tradition of winning Olympic medals continued across generations. Paes’ last rites will be conducted on August 18 or 19, once his daughters, who live abroad, arrive in India.