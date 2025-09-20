Verstappen Snatches Pole From Sainz In Red Flag Chaos As Piastri Crashes Out In Baku Qualifying

Max Verstappen clinched a dramatic pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, denying Carlos Sainz a surprise P1 after a Qualifying session filled with incidents, stoppages, and unpredictability. The Red Bull driver mastered the changing conditions to post a 1m 41.117s lap, securing his second consecutive pole and keeping title rival Oscar Piastri at bay.

The session was heavily disrupted by a record six red flags, culminating in a dramatic final segment that saw both Charles Leclerc and Piastri crash out, throwing the order into disarray.

Max now has more poles (6) this season than Lando or Oscar #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/wHBrcPnBdv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2025

Leclerc And Piastri Collide With Barriers In Q3

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc triggered the fifth red flag of the session when he hit the wall at Turn 15 just as rain began to fall. Moments later, after the session resumed, Piastri, who had been setting strong sector times, lost control at Turn 3, bringing out yet another red flag with fewer than four minutes remaining.

That left just enough time for one final attempt. As drivers battled fading track conditions and mounting pressure, Verstappen delivered a composed lap to edge out Sainz by just under half a second.

Lawson Impresses, Mercedes In Mix

Liam Lawson continued his strong form to secure an excellent third on the grid, while Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will line up fourth and fifth respectively. Yuki Tsunoda followed in sixth in the second Red Bull.

Lando Norris could only manage seventh after a scruffy final run, failing to capitalise on Piastri’s misfortune. He starts ahead of Isack Hadjar, with Piastri and Leclerc rounding out the top 10.

Hamilton And Alonso Among Big Q2 Casualties

Despite showing promise in practice, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2, unable to hook up a clean lap as the conditions worsened. He was joined in the elimination zone by Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, and Ollie Bearman, the latter crashing at Turn 2 and triggering the session’s fourth red flag.

Hamilton’s struggles were evident: "It just didn’t come together today. The car felt good in parts, but not consistent enough. We’ll try to fight back in the race."

Alpine Disaster And Opening Session Mayhem

The opening part of qualifying was no less chaotic. Alex Albon brought out the first red flag after crashing at Turn 1 with 11 minutes still on the clock. Later, both Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto found the wall at Turn 4 in separate incidents, causing further disruptions. Nico Hulkenberg also crashed at the same corner earlier in the session.

Those incidents meant a Q1 elimination for all three, joined by Esteban Ocon and Albon, completing a miserable session for Alpine and Haas.

Red Flags Breakdown -- Six In Total

Q1: Albon (Turn 1), Hulkenberg (Turn 4), Colapinto (Turn 4) Q2: Bearman (Turn 2) Q3: Leclerc (Turn 15), Piastri (Turn 3)

Top 10 Starting Grid -- Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:41.117

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - +0.483s

Liam Lawson (RB)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Isack Hadjar (RB)

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Looking Ahead: Unpredictability Reigns

With unpredictable weather, high winds, and a track that punished even the smallest mistake, Sunday’s Grand Prix promises no less drama. Verstappen will lead the field away, but with fast starters like Sainz and Lawson right behind, and Piastri looking for redemption, nothing is guaranteed.