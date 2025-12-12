Big News: Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement, Targets LA 2028 Olympic Comeback : 'People Kept Asking If Paris Was The End...'

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced on Friday, December 12, that she is officially reversing her retirement. The wrestler will now eye for the coveted Olympic gold medal once again which she missed by a whisker due to overweight. The 31 year old confirmed that she has come out of retirement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her career. Vinesh had stepped away from competitive wrestling after the emotional and controversial events at the Paris Olympics, where she reached the final but was denied the chance to fight for the gold. On the morning of the title bout, she was disqualified for being 100 grams over the required weight limit, a heartbreaking setback that ended her medal hopes.

What Happened

Vinesh had been on the verge of creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to compete in an Olympic wrestling final, but her dream was crushed in an unexpected and devastating manner. Following the Paris episode, she took a long break from the sport, using the 18 month period to reflect on her future and reassess her ambitions. During this time away, she also contested the Haryana Assembly election, winning the Julana constituency by a margin of 6 thousand votes.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, Vinesh explained the internal journey she went through before deciding to return. She wrote, "People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe.

"I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete.

"In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... it is in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat.

"So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that is unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow."

Vinesh also revealed that her return is powered by a deeply personal source of motivation. She became a mother in July 2025, giving birth to a baby boy with her husband, wrestler Somvir Rathee. She said, "And this time, I'm not walking alone. My son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics."

Her comeback places her among the select Indian athletes who have resumed high performance sport after childbirth, setting the stage for an inspiring push toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Earlier Mary Kom set the same standard having comepeted after pregnancy.