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Vinicius Jr could miss El Clasico after red card for pulling Villarreal defender’s hair

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr could miss the El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25 after being sent off for pulling Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba’s hair. The Brazilian faces a possible multi-match suspension following the incident during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Vinicius Jr could miss El Clasico after red card for pulling Villarreal defender’s hair
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Vinicius Jr could miss El Clasico after red card for pulling Villarreal defender’s hair
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