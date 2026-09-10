/Vinicius Jr, Raphinha to play In India as Brazil announce 26 man squad

Indian football fans are set for a rare opportunity to watch some of the biggest names in the sport on home soil, with Brazil bringing a formidable squad for their October 3 friendly against the Blue Tigers in Kolkata. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has selected 26 players for the contest, with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Barcelona forward Raphinha leading the list of attractions. The squad also includes Brazil stalwarts Marquinhos and Bruno Guimaraes, along with a number of highly rated young players.
The match will be staged at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium and is expected to be one of the most high profile international football fixtures hosted in India in recent times.
For India, the encounter represents a chance to measure themselves against one of the most successful teams in international football. Brazil, meanwhile, will use the fixture as part of the process of shaping their squad for the next phase following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil Bring Plenty Of Star Power
Vinicius Jr will naturally command much of the attention surrounding Brazil's visit. The Real Madrid attacker has established himself among the leading forwards in world football, while Raphinha provides another major attacking threat from the Barcelona ranks.
Their inclusion is complemented by the experience of Marquinhos and the midfield quality of Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz.
Ancelotti has also opened the door to several younger players. Endrick, Estevao and Joao Pedro are among the attacking options selected, while Jair Cunha and Vitor Reis have been handed opportunities in defence.
The combination of established stars and emerging talent gives the squad a clear mix of experience and youth.
Neymar, Alisson And Ederson Left Out
Brazil's selection also contains some major omissions. Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson have not made the cut, while veteran midfielder Casemiro is another prominent absentee.
Neymar will also not be involved. The Brazilian superstar announced that his time with the national team had come to an end following the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026.
The changes point towards a fresh phase for Brazil, with Ancelotti giving opportunities to players who could form part of the team's future.
India Await Historic Brazil Visit
Kolkata will host the meeting between Brazil and India on October 3, with the Salt Lake Stadium set to provide the backdrop for the much anticipated contest. The presence of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha is likely to make the occasion particularly significant for Indian supporters, who will get to see two of the most prominent forwards in European football in action.
Brazil's visit also gives India's players an unusual opportunity to compete against elite opposition. The Blue Tigers will face a side boasting established international stars as well as some of the world's most closely watched young footballers.
Brazil's 26 Man Squad
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio
Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Jr, Vitor Reis, Wesley
Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno, Bruno Guimares, Danilo, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo
Attackers: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicus Jr
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