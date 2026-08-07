/Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ends Arsenal transfer speculation

Brazilian forward commits his long-term future to Los Blancos after signing a contract extension until 2032, bringing an end to months of transfer speculation.
Real Madrid have confirmed that Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 30, 2032, ending months of speculation over his future.
The Spanish giants announced the extension on Thursday, with the new deal putting to rest reports linking the 26-year-old with a move away from the club, including rumours involving Premier League champions Arsenal. "Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed on the extension of our player's contract, which links him to the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in an official statement. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Since arriving from Brazilian club Flamengo as an 18-year-old in 2018, Vinicius has established himself as one of Real Madrid's most influential players.
The Brazil international has made 375 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 128 goals and playing a key role in the club's success over the past eight seasons. During that period, he has helped Madrid win 14 major trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.
The winger also scored in both Champions League finals won by Real Madrid in 2022 and 2024, further cementing his status as one of the club's biggest match-winners.
His individual achievements include winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2024, the Golden Ball at the 2024 Intercontinental Cup, the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award for 2023-24, the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League Best Young Player award for the 2021-22 season.
In its statement, Real Madrid described Vinicius as "one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history."
Following the announcement, Vinicius celebrated the extension on social media, writing, "Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few… six more years, and forever!"
The contract renewal comes ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, which will mark Jose Mourinho's return for a second spell as Real Madrid head coach.
Madrid head into the new season looking to bounce back after finishing runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga and ending the previous campaign without a major trophy. The club has also strengthened its squad this summer with the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries as it aims to challenge on all fronts.
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