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Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ends Arsenal transfer speculation

Real Madrid have extended Vinicius Jr's contract until June 2032, ending months of speculation over the Brazilian forward's future and rumours linking him with Arsenal. The 26-year-old has scored 128 goals in 375 appearances for Los Blancos, helping the club win 14 trophies, including three La Liga and two Champions League titles.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ends Arsenal transfer speculation
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ends Arsenal transfer speculation
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