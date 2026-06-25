/Vinicius Junior creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first Brazilian player since 2002 to...

Vinicius Junior has officially etched his name into the pantheon of Brazilian football greats after his mesmerizing multi-goal performance against Scotland during his team's final Group C match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Florida.
During Brazil's impressive 3-0 victory over Scotland, the 25-year-old Vinicius became the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in all three group-stage matches at a FIFA World Cup, matching a legendary milestone last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario (R9) and Rivaldo during Brazil’s iconic 2002 championship run.
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While Brazil is globally renowned for producing some of the most lethal attackers in football history, consistency across the entirety of a World Cup group stage is an exceptionally rare feat.
By finding the back of the net in three consecutive matches, Vinicius Junior became only the fifth player in the history of the Brazil football to accomplish this specific milestone:
Jairzinho (1970)
Romário (1994)
Ronaldo Nazario (2002)
Rivaldo (2002)
Vinícius Júnior (2026)
Historically, whenever a Brazilian player has achieved this feat, the tournament has ended with captain raising the World Cup trophy.
Vinícius Junior's record-breaking run has been a story of relentless excellence across all three matchdays:
The Equalizer vs Morocco (1-1): With Brazil facing an early test in their opening match, Vinicius rescued a crucial point by striking a vital equalizer.
The Cushion vs Haiti (3-0): He doubled down on his form by scoring and adding an assist in a dominant team display.
The History-Maker vs Scotland (3-0): It took just seven minutes for Vinícius to claim his piece of history. Capitalizing on a defensive error from Scotland's Scott McKenna, he rounded goalkeeper Angus Gunn to tap into an empty net. He then doubled his tally right before half-time, meeting a Bruno Guimaraes cross with a perfectly timed header.
With four goals to his name, Vinicius Jr. has surged into the Golden Boot race, sitting joint-second with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, just one goal behind Lionel Messi.
The historic night in Miami grew even sweeter for Brazilian fans in the second half. Aside from a late goal by Matheus Cunha to wrap up the 3–0 scoreline, the crowd witnessed the emotional return of Neymar, who stepped onto the pitch in a yellow shirt for the first time since October 2023.
Brazil topped Group C and will face a Round of 32 opponent in Houston. With Neymar making a long-awaited return from injury in this match, the Selecao looks formidable heading into the knockouts.
For Vinicius, this is more than a statistical milestone - it’s validation on the biggest stage after years of club dominance. The world watches as one of football’s brightest talents carries the hopes of a football-mad nation.
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