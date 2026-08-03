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'Virat Kohli has no malice, his aggression keeps Cricket alive': Anil Chaudhary

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary defended Virat Kohli's fiery on-field persona, saying the star batter's aggression comes from competitive spirit and not malice. He added that players like Kohli bring excitement to cricket and keep the game entertaining.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
'Virat Kohli has no malice, his aggression keeps Cricket alive': Anil Chaudhary
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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