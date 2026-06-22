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Virat Kohli reveals his favourite Karan Aujla song; says it reminds him of his late father

Virat Kohli revealed that Winning Speech is his favourite Karan Aujla song, during a New Delhi event. The former India captain also shared that the track reminds him of his late father and has often been part of his pre-match routine.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Virat Kohli reveals his favourite Karan Aujla song; says it reminds him of his late father
Image Credit: Instagram/ @karanaujla

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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