/Virat Kohli reveals his favourite Karan Aujla song; says it reminds him of his late father

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla created a buzz after videos and pictures of their interaction went viral across social media. While fans were thrilled to see the two stars sharing the stage, it was Kohli's heartfelt revelation about his favourite Karan Aujla song that emerged as one of the biggest talking points.
During the One8 event, Kohli spoke about his admiration for Aujla's music and revealed that the song he connects with the most is Winning Speech. Praising the Punjabi singer-songwriter, Kohli said Aujla's music reflects his personal journey and emotions.
"You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You also represent your story, which is quite special. The one track I resonate with the most is Winning Speech," Kohli said.
The former India captain further explained that the song reminds him of his own life experiences, including the loss of his father at a young age. "It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches," he added.
Winning Speech Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Aujla Song #ViratKohli #KaranAujla pic.twitter.com/SQnZ8kOWZG— SKMEMES (@Skmemes15) June 21, 2026
The event at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka witnessed a memorable crossover between cricket and music as Aujla performed several of his popular tracks.
Virat kohli & Karan aujla#viratkohli #karanKaran pic.twitter.com/GgJGDI6yr8(@RatanHalde31380) June 21, 2026
One of the standout moments came when the singer performed Winning Speech and invited Kohli to join him on stage. The cricket icon was seen enjoying the performance and dancing alongside Aujla as fans cheered from the audience.
Several videos of the moment quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the collaboration between two of the country's biggest stars. Apart from the stage performance, backstage interactions between Kohli and Aujla also grabbed attention online.
Aujla shared a candid photograph on his Instagram Story showing the two engaged in conversation before the event. Another video shared by One8 captured the singer surprising Kohli backstage before the pair greeted each other with a handshake and a hug. The clips sparked widespread reactions from fans, many of whom described the collaboration as one of the biggest celebrity crossovers of the year.
Aujla remains one of the most popular Punjabi artists worldwide, with chartbusters such as Tauba Tauba, Softly, Admiring You, Wavy and Winning Speech helping him reach audiences across the globe. His Delhi appearance came months after his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of the P-POP Culture India Tour, which reportedly attracted more than 75,000 attendees.
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