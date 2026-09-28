/'Virat Kohli’s legacy will be fully appreciated after retirement': Ian Bishop after 15,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli’s latest milestone has once again sparked discussion around his remarkable ODI career, with former West Indies pacer and JioStar expert Ian Bishop saying the full scale of the Indian batter’s legacy may only be appreciated after he ends his playing days.
Kohli reached 15,000 ODI runs during India’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark and went on to score an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls.
Speaking on JioHotstar’s 'Haier Cricket Live', Bishop highlighted Kohli’s consistency and his ability to adapt his game over a long international career. "I don’t think we will fully appreciate it until some time after he concludes his playing days."
Bishop also pointed out that Kohli reached the 15,000-run mark in fewer innings than Tendulkar, describing the achievement as evidence of his extraordinary consistency in the format.
Bishop said Kohli’s appetite for runs and ability to calculate ODI chases have been central to his success. "Virat is different in that respect, the appetite that he has for runs, his calculation of how to chase a total, I think that is unsurpassed in this game," Bishop said. Kohli’s latest innings further strengthened those numbers. He struck his 55th ODI century and remained unbeaten as India chased down West Indies’ 295/7 in 41.4 overs.
The former cricketer also highlighted Kohli’s willingness to adapt his approach as white-ball cricket has changed. Bishop said Kohli’s career provides an example for younger cricketers to keep developing their game rather than becoming too comfortable with an established style. "It’s never too late to evolve your attacking game, to adapt to how T20 or white-ball cricket has moved," Bishop said.
He added that players across disciplines could take the lesson of stepping outside their comfort zones from Kohli’s career.
JioStar expert Varun Aaron also praised Kuldeep Yadav for his match-winning performance in the series opener. Kuldeep claimed 4/40 from 10 overs as India restricted West Indies to 295/7. His spell helped India regain control after Justin Greaves and John Campbell had put on 135 runs for the opening wicket. "That should have never been the case, Kuldeep getting dropped and not getting opportunities. He is a gun bowler. He’s a wicket-taker, and he’s a match-winner," Aaron said.
Kuldeep was subsequently named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul.
Bishop also spoke about Rohit Sharma’s aggressive start during India’s chase. Rohit scored 32 before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph, with India making a brisk start to their pursuit of 296. Shubman Gill then scored 110, while Kohli’s unbeaten 139 took India across the line.
Bishop said both Rohit and Kohli looked in good form, while also praising India’s opening combination and Gill’s contribution. India now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. The second ODI is scheduled to be played on September 30 in Guwahati.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.