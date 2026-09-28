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'Virat Kohli’s legacy will be fully appreciated after retirement': Ian Bishop after 15,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli’s latest milestone has once again sparked discussion around his remarkable ODI career, with former West Indies pacer and JioStar expert Ian Bishop saying the full scale of the Indian batter’s legacy may only be appreciated after he ends his playing days.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
'Virat Kohli’s legacy will be fully appreciated after retirement': Ian Bishop after 15,000 ODI runs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'Virat Kohli’s legacy will be fully appreciated after retirement': Ian Bishop after 15,000 ODI runs
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