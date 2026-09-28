/'Virat Kohli’s legacy will be fully appreciated after retirement': Ian Bishop after 15,000 ODI runs

Bishop said Kohli’s appetite for runs and ability to calculate ODI chases have been central to his success. "Virat is different in that respect, the appetite that he has for runs, his calculation of how to chase a total, I think that is unsurpassed in this game," Bishop said. Kohli’s latest innings further strengthened those numbers. He struck his 55th ODI century and remained unbeaten as India chased down West Indies’ 295/7 in 41.4 overs.