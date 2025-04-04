Viswanathan Anand Shows Off His Dance Moves At Vidit Gujrathi’s Wedding – Internet Goes Wild

Viswanathan Anand, India’s legendary chess grandmaster, is known for his unparalleled strategic brilliance on the chessboard. However, in a delightful twist, the five-time world champion surprised fans with an unexpected yet entertaining performance—dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song “Main Hoon Don” from the Bollywood classic Don. The 55-year-old maestro, usually recognized for his composed and calculative approach in chess, showcased his fun and charismatic side as he grooved to the energetic beats. The audience erupted in applause and cheers, witnessing Anand embrace the moment with uncharacteristic enthusiasm. The viral video of the performance has since been circulating across social media platforms, leaving fans in awe of the grandmaster’s playful spirit.

Anand’s Legacy and Continued Involvement in Chess

Despite stepping away from competitive chess at the highest level, Anand remains a key figure in the chess fraternity. His influence extends beyond his playing career, as he continues mentoring India’s rising chess stars, including the new World Chess Champion, D Gukesh. Earlier this year, Anand hosted a Pongal celebration at his residence, bringing together India’s top chess prodigies, such as R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, and Gukesh, further strengthening India’s growing dominance in the chess world.

Anand has also made notable appearances outside the chess world. In 2019, he had the honor of ringing the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens ahead of India’s Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh. Additionally, he recently starred alongside Gukesh in a humorous advertisement that playfully highlighted generational differences in chess and social media trends. The ad humorously depicted Gukesh as a social media-savvy 'Gen Alpha' while Anand tried to adapt to the modern digital landscape.

Gukesh and Anand Light Up Vidit Gujrathi’s Wedding with Dance Moves

In another heartwarming and viral moment, Anand and Gukesh showcased their dancing skills at the wedding of fellow grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, who tied the knot with Nidhi Kataria on April 2, 2025. The grand wedding saw several chess stalwarts in attendance, but it was the dance performances of Anand and Gukesh that stole the spotlight.

The 18-year-old World No. 3, known for his intense and strategic gameplay, let loose on the dance floor, proving that chess champions can shine beyond the 64 squares as well. Anand, usually reserved in demeanor, joined the celebrations with equal enthusiasm, making the event even more memorable.

What’s Next for India’s Chess Stars?

While the wedding festivities and dance performances provided a glimpse of Anand and Gukesh’s fun-loving personalities, both remain deeply focused on their chess commitments. Gukesh, the reigning World Champion, is set to compete in the highly anticipated Paris leg of the inaugural Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, scheduled from April 7 to 14. The tournament is expected to draw global attention as Gukesh aims to further solidify his position at the top of the chess world.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi, fresh from his wedding celebrations, will also be seen in action soon. Having battled through a grueling qualifier last month, he has secured a spot in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Paris, which kicks off on April 7. Fans will be eager to see if he can carry the momentum from his personal milestone into a strong tournament performance.