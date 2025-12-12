Want to Meet Lionel Messi? A Handshake Will Cost You Rs 10 Lakh In India

Lionel Messi is finally set to arrive in India, but fans hoping for a handshake and a photo with the Argentine superstar will have to pay an eye watering amount. Organisers of Messi’s GOAT Tour have announced an exclusive Meet and Greet package priced at Rs 10 lakh per person.

Exclusive Rs 10 Lakh Meet and Greet in Kolkata

Messi is scheduled to land in Kolkata at 1:30 AM IST on December 13 for a tightly packed three day tour covering four major cities. His first official engagement is the Meet and Greet session at the Hyatt Regency at 9:30 AM, an event open only to those who purchase the Rs 10 lakh package. For most fans, such a cost makes a close interaction with the eight time Ballon d’Or winner far out of reach.

What the Premium Package Includes

Those who buy the premium pass will get a handshake with Messi, a professional group photograph with a maximum of six people, access to a premium lounge with gourmet food and non alcoholic beverages, and a hospitality category ticket for the Delhi leg of the tour. The organisers are promoting it as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Messi Arrives With Suarez and De Paul

Fresh off guiding Inter Miami to their maiden MLS title and securing the 48th trophy of his career, Messi will be joined by Luis Suarez and 2022 World Cup winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Both stars are currently his teammates at Inter Miami.

Star Studded Itinerary Across Four Cities

The schedule for Messi’s India tour includes several high profile public and private events.

• Kolkata will host a fan interaction session.

• Hyderabad will stage a 7v7 exhibition match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also participating.

• Mumbai will see a charity fashion show featuring the auction of Messi’s 2022 World Cup memorabilia.

• New Delhi will host a meeting between Messi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Public Ticket Prices and Access

For general audiences, regular tickets for public appearances start at Rs 4,500 in most cities, while Mumbai prices begin at Rs 8,250. The Rs 10 lakh Meet and Greet passes are available only in Mumbai and Delhi and are valid for one person.

A Massive Buzz Despite India’s Struggles in Football

Even though Indian football is currently navigating a challenging phase, excitement for Messi’s maiden visit has reached fever pitch nationwide. The GOAT’s arrival promises to be one of the most watched sporting events of the year in India.