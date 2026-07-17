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'Was really struggling to find right words...': Jude Bellingham pens emotional note after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

A day after the painful exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, England star Jude Bellingham took to social media to thank all the fans who spent a lot of money to come to America and support the team. He also urged everyone to keep the faith as the team aims for a better future.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
'Was really struggling to find right words...': Jude Bellingham pens emotional note after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
Image Credit: IANS

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'Was really struggling to find right words...': Jude Bellingham pens emotional note after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
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