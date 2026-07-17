"Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks, but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas. Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard-earned money to travel to America and get behind us. Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together, we can achieve big things... And we will! Love yous!" Bellingham wrote on Instagram.

