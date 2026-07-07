/WATCH: Belgium players perform Donald Trump dance after beating USA 4-1, viral celebration sparks buzz

Belgium's emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 grabbed headlines not only for the result but also for what happened moments after the final goal.
Following Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time strike to seal Belgium's place in the quarter-finals, several Belgian players celebrated by performing a dance widely recognised online as the 'Donald Trump dance'. Videos of the celebration quickly went viral across social media, generating widespread discussion among football fans.
The celebration came immediately after Lukaku scored Belgium's fourth goal of the night. Players gathered together and mimicked the dance that has become associated with US President Donald Trump, with clips of the moment rapidly circulating on social media.
This is how Belgium celebrated their win last night. pic.twitter.com/XP12OMGxsU— World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) July 7, 2026
The match had already attracted significant attention before kick-off following the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's availability.
The United States forward was initially expected to miss the Belgium clash after being sent off in his side's previous World Cup fixture. However, FIFA later cleared him to play after reviewing the suspension.
Before the match, President Donald Trump publicly said he had asked FIFA to review the decision. Trump maintained that he had only requested a fresh look at the incident and did not instruct football's governing body to overturn the suspension.
Despite Balogun featuring in the match, Belgium dominated proceedings and secured a convincing 4-1 victory.
Soon after the match, videos of Belgium's celebration spread rapidly online, prompting thousands of reactions from football supporters.
Belgium players decided to do the Trumps Dance after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/TkPv8k13Lf(@Ghanaviruz) July 7, 2026
Many fans described the dance as one of the standout celebration moments of the tournament, while others linked it to the pre-match controversy surrounding Balogun's eligibility. However, Belgium's players did not publicly state that the celebration was intended as a political message or a reference to the controversy.
On the field, Belgium delivered one of their most complete performances of the tournament. The Red Devils comfortably defeated the hosts 4-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.
While the result secured Belgium's progress, it was the Donald Trump dance celebration after Lukaku's goal that became one of the night's biggest viral talking points, with videos continuing to trend across social media.
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