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  • /WATCH: Belgium players perform Donald Trump dance after beating USA 4-1, viral celebration sparks buzz

WATCH: Belgium players perform Donald Trump dance after beating USA 4-1, viral celebration sparks buzz

Belgium's emphatic 4-1 win over the USA was followed by a viral post-match celebration as players performed the 'Donald Trump dance'. The celebration quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the biggest talking points from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
WATCH: Belgium players perform Donald Trump dance after beating USA 4-1, viral celebration sparks buzz
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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