WATCH: Diogo Jota's widow writes emotional letter to Andy Robertson ahead of FIFA WC 2026; 'WC was one of those dreams...'

There are moments in sport that transcend the game entirely. Scotland captain Andy Robertson experienced one of those moments when he received a deeply personal letter from Rute Cardoso, the widow of his former Liverpool teammate and close friend Diogo Jota, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The letter, shared as part of FIFA's touching 'Letters That Unite' feature, has since moved the football world to tears.

A Dream They Shared Together

Jota, the brilliant Portuguese forward who lit up Anfield and captivated football fans worldwide, tragically lost his life on July 3, 2025, at just 28 years old. He and his younger brother André Silva, aged 26, were travelling through Cernadilla in Zamora, Spain, when their vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, claiming both their lives. Jota is survived by his wife Rute Cardoso and their three children.

The loss sent shockwaves through the football world. Liverpool FC retired his iconic number 20 jersey permanently across all teams and unveiled a lasting memorial tribute at Anfield in May 2026. Portugal manager Roberto Martínez paid his own symbolic tribute by including Jota as the legendary extra member in the official 2026 World Cup squad graphic, declaring that his spirit remains the heartbeat of the Portuguese team.

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Rute Cardoso, wife of Diogo Jota, wrote a letter to Andy Robertson ahead of the World Cup.



[@JacobsBen] pic.twitter.com/qeJW6Dy3Ep — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) June 8, 2026

The Letter That Moved Robertson to Tears

When Scotland sealed their World Cup qualification in November, Robertson was open about where his mind immediately went. Jota had been a constant presence in his thoughts. Months later, Cardoso's letter to Robertson brought those emotions flooding back.

"Diogo often spoke of you, of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football and about dreams," Cardoso wrote.

"The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured side by side with the same passion with which you took to the pitch."

The widow then addressed Robertson directly, her words carrying the full weight of grief and gratitude simultaneously.

"When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch. By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won't be going alone. You'll be taking his dream with you too."

Robertson's Vow: "I'm Playing for Both of Us"

For Robertson, now at Tottenham Hotspur after departing Liverpool at the end of last season, the letter crystallised exactly what this World Cup means to him personally. Speaking after reading Cardoso's message, the Scotland captain made a promise that carried far beyond football.

"I'll carry him in my heart and I know he'll be with me come the first game, come the second game, come the third game and hopefully beyond that," Robertson said.

"He's always there. The memories are always something that we bring up and sometimes laugh, sometimes cry. And that will be no different, especially going into a tournament which is full of emotion. I know he'll be right at the front of my mind."

He then delivered the line that encapsulated everything: "I'm not only just playing for me. I'm playing for both of us."

Scotland's World Cup Journey Begins

Scotland take to the field for the first time at a World Cup since 1998, making this tournament a momentous occasion for an entire nation. Robertson's side begin their Group C campaign against Haiti in Boston on June 13, before subsequent fixtures against Morocco on June 19 and a monumental clash with Brazil on June 24.

For Robertson, every step of that journey will be taken with Jota's memory firmly alongside him, carrying forward a World Cup dream that was taken far too soon.