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Watch: F2 driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak escapes fiery crash at Madring circuit ahead of F1 debut

F2 driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak escaped unhurt after a fiery crash into the barriers during practice at Madring Circuit. The dramatic incident triggered a red flag ahead of the circuit’s highly anticipated F1 debut.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Watch: F2 driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak escapes fiery crash at Madring circuit ahead of F1 debut
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Watch: F2 driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak escapes fiery crash at Madring circuit ahead of F1 debut
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