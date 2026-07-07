Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The loss not only ended Portugal's campaign but also marked the final World Cup appearance of the Portuguese superstar, leaving millions of fans across the global emotional.
Among those left heartbroken was popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, one of Ronaldo's most passionate supporters. Shortly after the match, Speed shared an emotional video on social media that has now gone viral.
In the viral clip, the content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is seen struggling to hold back tears after Portugal's elimination. The video captures his reaction as Ronaldo applauds the fans following the final whistle, bringing an end to his FIFA World Cup journey.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Speed wrote, "I'm sorry Ronaldo."
The emotional post quickly gained massive traction online, attracting over 12.5 million views within hours as football fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.
Portugal's Round of 16 clash against Spain remained goalless for most of the contest before substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic winner in the closing moments to seal a 1-0 victory for Spain.
The defeat ended Portugal's hopes of winning the FIFA World Cup and also closed the curtain on Ronaldo's World Cup career. The 41-year-old had already confirmed that the 2026 edition would be his final appearance at football's biggest tournament.
Following Portugal's exit, IShowSpeed expressed his disappointment over the result and paid tribute to Ronaldo, whom he has long regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.
The streamer, known for his unwavering support for the Portuguese icon, admitted he believed Portugal had what it took to go all the way in the tournament. Despite the heartbreaking exit, he praised Ronaldo's legacy and thanked him for everything he has achieved in football.
Speed's emotional reaction resonated with football fans worldwide, with many saying they shared the same feelings after Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup match.
Ishowspeed is completely heartbroken as he went into a corner and started crying seriously after Portugal got eliminated pic.twitter.com/3GvI28yTrp— Oyindamola (@dammiedammie35) July 6, 2026
While several users appreciated the YouTuber's passion and loyalty, others reacted with playful banter, sparking fresh debates on social media following Portugal's exit.
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