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  • /WATCH: IShowSpeed breaks down after Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup exit, emotional video goes viral

WATCH: IShowSpeed breaks down after Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup exit, emotional video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup exit left millions of fans heartbroken, with popular YouTuber IShowSpeed's emotional reaction going viral on social media. The streamer shared a heartfelt tribute to the Portugal legend after Spain's 1-0 win ended Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
WATCH: IShowSpeed breaks down after Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup exit, emotional video goes viral
Image Credit: Instagram/ @ishowspeed

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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