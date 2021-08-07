हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

WATCH - Jubilant Neeraj Chopra makes nation proud as Indian national anthem buzzes in Tokyo

Following Neeraj Chopra's historic feat, video of the Indian national anthem and the Indian flag being raised at the venue went viral on social media, as many users thanked the athlete for bringing a great honour to country. 

WATCH - Jubilant Neeraj Chopra makes nation proud as Indian national anthem buzzes in Tokyo
Jubilant Neeraj Chopra makes nation proud as Indian national anthem buzzes in Tokyo (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, a feat that was celebrated by almost all Indians. The 23-year-old finished his Tokyo 2020 campaign with a gold medal, completing a resounding win in the finals of the men's javelin throw event in Tokyo. 

Chopra's second attempt during the contest, which saw him throw the javelin 87.58m, helped the Indian clinched the medal. Following his historic feat, videos of the Indian national anthem and the Indian flag being raised at the venue went viral on social media, as many users thanked the athlete for bringing great honour to country. 

Many took to Twitter and shared the emotional moment on social media platforms. Here are few reactions, which surely cannot be missed: 

After Saturday's historic feat, Chopra is now the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra, who bagged the yellow metal in the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. 

Neeraj ChopraTokyo Olympics
