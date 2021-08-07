WATCH - Jubilant Neeraj Chopra makes nation proud as Indian national anthem buzzes in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, a feat that was celebrated by almost all Indians. The 23-year-old finished his Tokyo 2020 campaign with a gold medal, completing a resounding win in the finals of the men's javelin throw event in Tokyo.

Chopra's second attempt during the contest, which saw him throw the javelin 87.58m, helped the Indian clinched the medal. Following his historic feat, videos of the Indian national anthem and the Indian flag being raised at the venue went viral on social media, as many users thanked the athlete for bringing great honour to country.

Many took to Twitter and shared the emotional moment on social media platforms. Here are few reactions, which surely cannot be missed:

To those who missed the Gold medal award ceremony of #NeerajChopra at the #Olympics2020 here it is. Tears of Joy as I hear our National Anthem pic.twitter.com/blNE6vdqFA — Chittukuruvi (@chittukuruvi4) August 7, 2021

The man with the golden arm...@Neeraj_chopra1 u made a billion dreams come true..hearing the national anthem in olympics is a goosebumps moment...the nation can’t thank you enough.. #Tokyo2020 #goldmedal pic.twitter.com/VTWxzUaIaY — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) August 7, 2021

That moment....listening to national anthem, making India's historic moment and looking at the Indian national flag....U can't stop tears #NeerajChopra whole india is proud of you pic.twitter.com/6FTpS2uuXk — Nithin_Garikapati (@NitinGarikapati) August 7, 2021

Emotional and proud moment for every Indian hearing the National Anthem being played at the #TokyoOlympics

Thank you #NeerajChopra

Goosebumps #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtOlympics pic.twitter.com/vl1vRIX6fW — Gautam Sachdeva (@GautamSachdevaa) August 7, 2021

After Saturday's historic feat, Chopra is now the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra, who bagged the yellow metal in the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.