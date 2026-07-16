"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," Tuchel explained. "We conceded a chance straight away and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open. Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help. Of course, the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn't go well, it is easy to say it was wrong."