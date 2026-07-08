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WATCH: Lionel Messi left stunned as Egypt coach Hossam Hassan makes FIFA anti-racism gesture after heated exchange

Lionel Messi's dramatic comeback win over Egypt was overshadowed by a heated touchline exchange with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, who later made FIFA's anti-racism gesture, sparking widespread debate. Following the 3-2 defeat, Hassan slammed the officiating, claiming Argentina's victory was "undeserved" and suggesting external factors influenced the World Cup Round of 16 clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
WATCH: Lionel Messi left stunned as Egypt coach Hossam Hassan makes FIFA anti-racism gesture after heated exchange
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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