/WATCH: Lionel Messi left stunned as Egypt coach Hossam Hassan makes FIFA anti-racism gesture after heated exchange

Lionel Messi's dramatic comeback heroics against Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026 were overshadowed by a heated touchline altercation involving Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, which has since gone viral on social media.
Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, with Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring in a stunning late comeback to send the defending champions into the quarterfinals. However, the closing moments of the contest witnessed rising tensions near the touchline, leading to a confrontation between Messi and Hassan.
The videos are circulating on social media that shows Messi involved in a verbal exchange with Hassan during the chaotic final stages of the match. Moments later, the Egypt coach made FIFA's official anti-racism "X" gesture, prompting widespread debate online.
The FIFA refs sent off the Egyptian coach with a red card after he tried to get into a fight with Lionel Messi, the hero of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/Bi0jiHjaxi— Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 8, 2026
While the gesture has sparked speculation, there has been no official confirmation from FIFA or Hassan that it was directed at Messi. Match officials intervened to calm the situation as players from both teams gathered near the touchline before order was restored.
An Egyptian member of the coaching staff was shown a red card during the incident, while Hassan was cautioned by the referee.
Following Egypt's heartbreaking exit, Hassan launched a scathing attack on the officiating and claimed his side had been treated unfairly. "Argentina's victory is entirely undeserved. There is no justice in this World Cup. We had the right to win," Hassan told reporters after the match.
The Egypt coach further alleged that external factors had influenced the outcome, suggesting the reigning world champions received favourable treatment. "We looked better than the world champions, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the competition," he said.
Hassan also insisted Egypt deserved greater respect for their performance despite suffering a dramatic defeat.
Before the controversy unfolded, Egypt looked set to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after racing into a 2-0 lead.
Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring before Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt's advantage in the second half. Argentina's task became even tougher after Messi missed a first-half penalty.
However, the defending champions produced a remarkable turnaround. Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute before Messi redeemed himself with the equaliser four minutes later. Enzo Fernandez then scored deep into stoppage time to complete a dramatic 3-2 victory and book Argentina's place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.
The result kept Argentina's title defence alive, while Egypt's campaign ended amid frustration over both the outcome and the contentious scenes that followed the final whistle.
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