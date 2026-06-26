/Watch - Ousmane Dembele creates history, becomes third France player to score FIFA World Cup hat-trick

Ousmane Dembele etched his name permanently into French footballing folklore after delivering a spellbinding first-half masterclass to score a stunning 32-minute hat-trick in a group stage match against Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Boston Stadium.
With his clinical goal-scoring spree, Dembele, the 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward became only the third player in history to score a men's World Cup hat-trick for Les Bleus, joining an elite tier of legendary French goalscorers: Just Fontaine and Kylian Mbappé.
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Just Fontaine (1958): Scored two separate hat-tricks (including a four-goal haul against West Germany) during his historic 13-goal tournament in Sweden.
Kylian Mbappé (2022): Struck a legendary treble in the World Cup final against Argentina.
Ousmane Dembélé (2026): Netting three inside the opening 32 minutes against Norway.
France wasted no time stamping their authority on the final Group I fixture. In just the 7th minute, Kylian Mbappé turned provider, carving open the Norwegian backline with a perfectly weighted pass. Dembélé latched onto it, smoothly weaving past two defenders before shifting the ball onto his right foot and cracking it home.
By the 20th minute, Dembele doubled the lead and showcased his terrifying ambidexterity. Picking up the ball at the edge of the box, he unleashed a fierce, left-footed rocket into the top corner, leaving the Norwegian goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.
Norway briefly offered a sign of life just a minute later when midfielder Thelo Aasgaard pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the 21st minute. However, any Scandinavian hopes of a comeback were ruthlessly extinguished in the 32nd minute.
Dembélé timed his run to perfection, raced clear on goal, and calmly slotted home his third to complete one of the fastest hat-tricks in World Cup history and secure a 3-1 lead going into the break.
France entered the clash needing a strong result to solidify their position in the group. Despite Norway finding the net once, Dembélé's brilliance ensured a comfortable victory and progression toward the knockout rounds.
Teammates like Mbappé and Michael Olise provided strong support in a fluid attacking setup under Didier Deschamps (or his successor).
Dembele's hat-trick not only boosts France's title credentials - as one of the pre-tournament favorites - but also cements his legacy. Once seen primarily as a provider, he is now a proven World Cup goalscorer capable of match-defining moments.
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