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WATCH: Pakistan's Lyari ready to host FIFA World Cup, claims Jameel Jamali-inspired politician Nabil Gabol

Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood has never needed convincing about football. Long nicknamed "Mini Brazil" for its devotion to the sport, the district has turned into a sea of jerseys, murals, and street celebrations every time a World Cup kicks off, even though Pakistan's national team has never come close to qualifying.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
WATCH: Pakistan's Lyari ready to host FIFA World Cup, claims Jameel Jamali-inspired politician Nabil Gabol
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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