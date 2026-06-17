/WATCH: Pakistan's Lyari ready to host FIFA World Cup, claims Jameel Jamali-inspired politician Nabil Gabol

Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood has never needed convincing about football. Long nicknamed "Mini Brazil" for its devotion to the sport, the district has turned into a sea of jerseys, murals, and street celebrations every time a World Cup kicks off, even though Pakistan's national team has never come close to qualifying. Now, a local politician is pushing that passion toward a far bigger ambition: hosting World Cup matches on Lyari's own soil.
Nabil Gabol's Vision for a World Cup in Lyari
Nadir Nabil Gabol, frequently known simply as Nabil Gabol, says Lyari's own football ground already has what it takes to be part of conversations like these. According to his statement, were Pakistan ever given the opportunity to host the FIFA World Cup, Lyari possesses a stadium capable of meeting the moment.
He framed the gap not as one of capability but of perception, suggesting that those who dismiss the idea simply refuse to look at what is already there, calling out critics as being unable, or unwilling, to see the ground's promise.
"If we get a chance to host the FIFA World Cup, we have a great ground in Lyari But some people are blind and cannot see it," he said.
Pakistani politician:— The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 17, 2026
“If we get a chance to host the FIFA World Cup, we have a great ground in Lyari.
— But some people are blind and cannot see it.”
Cannot hold a Kavi Sammelan without security & talk about hosting the FIFA pic.twitter.com/Y1djz5X7uD
FIFA World Cup 2026 Captivates Global Audiences
The timing is notable, The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently underway across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, running from June 11 through July 19, with an expanded 48-team field playing a total of 104 matches. The opening week delivered lopsided scorelines and a few surprises, including Cabo Verde holding Spain to a goalless draw, while co-hosts Mexico opened the tournament with a win over South Africa.
As of Wednesday, June 17, action has reached Group K and Group L fixtures, including Portugal against DR Congo and England against Croatia, with the remaining group-stage matches continuing through June 27 before the knockout rounds begin on June 28, leading up to the third-place match on July 18 and the final on July 19 in New Jersey.
A Long-Running Campaign for Recognition
The remark fits a broader campaign Gabol has run for years. He has repeatedly argued that Lyari's stadium and its football culture could anchor a genuine World Cup push, going so far as to declare that the neighbourhood itself could bring the tournament home.
His latest comments tie that long-running message to the present moment: investment and infrastructure upgrades, he says, are the missing pieces standing between Lyari's raw enthusiasm and a credible footballing future for the country.
Why Lyari Remains Pakistan's Football Heartland
It's a case built on real foundations. Lyari has produced many of Pakistan's most recognised footballers, and despite a history scarred by gang violence and poverty, the district's street football scene has remained one of the most vibrant in the country.
During this year's tournament, Lyari's streets have again filled with flags and murals, with residents organising public screenings to follow the action from thousands of miles away. The popular Bollywood movie Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2's loved character Jameel Jamali is said to be inspired by Nbail Gabol.
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