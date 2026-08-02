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  • /WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony as India dominates medal tally

WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony as India dominates medal tally

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships concluded in New Delhi with a grand closing ceremony attended by Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood. India dominated the tournament, winning all but one gold medal, with Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade clinching the singles titles.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony as India dominates medal tally
Image Credit: X/ IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony as India dominates medal tally
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