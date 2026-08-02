/WATCH: Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony as India dominates medal tally

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 concluded on Sunday with a grand closing ceremony at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, bringing the week-long tournament to a memorable end. Held from July 27 to August 2, the championship witnessed India's complete dominance, with the hosts winning all but one gold medal on offer.
The closing ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood, who felicitated the medal winners and congratulated the athletes for their remarkable performances. The event also featured a colourful cultural programme, adding grandeur to the finale.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the gold, silver and bronze medals to the winners and praised the athletes for bringing laurels to the country. She encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and assured them of continued support.
Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the closing ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026. pic.twitter.com/KmWpxp7y2V(@ians_india) August 2, 2026
Speaking at the event, Sports Minister Ashish Sood said India had scripted history at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships and reiterated that the Delhi Government remains committed to promoting sports and providing better opportunities for athletes.
The final day witnessed a gripping men's singles final as Ankur Bhattacharjee defeated Payas Jain 4-3 in an all-Indian clash. Payas looked set to win after taking a 7-4 lead in the deciding game, but Ankur staged a remarkable comeback after taking a timeout, eventually sealing the seventh game 11-9 to lift the title.
The victory marked the biggest international title of Ankur's career, while Payas narrowly missed out on another major title despite an impressive run that included a semifinal win over Manush Shah.
In the women's singles final, Yashaswini Ghorpade produced a commanding display to defeat Sreeja Akula 4-1.
Yashaswini dominated the opening two games before Sreeja fought back to take the third. However, the youngster regained control in the fourth game and held her nerve in a closely contested fifth game, winning 13-11 to secure the championship.
India also emerged victorious in the women's doubles, where Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1 in an all-Indian final.
In the mixed doubles final, Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha recovered from 1-2 down to beat Malaysia's Ai Xin Tee and Richard Rui Zhe Yap 3-2 and clinch another gold medal for the hosts.
The only setback for India came in the men's doubles final, where Malaysia's Shen Qi Wong and Javen Choong defeated world No. 2 Indian pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in straight games, denying the hosts a clean sweep of gold medals.
With dominant performances across singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, India finished the championships on a high, reaffirming its growing strength in table tennis. The successful hosting of the tournament and the grand closing ceremony marked another significant milestone for New Delhi as a venue for major international sporting events.
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