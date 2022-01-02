हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WATCH: Specially-abled international Chess player slams Punjab government for denying job, cash reward

Handa met the Sports Minister on December 31, where he informed the player that she is ineligible for job and cash award because they do not have a policy for deaf sports.

(Source: Twitter)

Malika Handa, a specially-abled Chess player on Sunday said that Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh informed her that the state government can't give her a job and cash reward as the government does not have any such policy for deaf sports.

Handa who has won a gold and two silver medals at the World Deaf Chess Championships met the Sports Minister on December 31, where he informed the player that she is ineligible for job and cash award because they do not have a policy for deaf sports.

"I am very feeling Hurt. 31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports. Ex sports minister have annonced cash award for me i also have letter of invitation in which i was invited but was cancelled due to covid. This thing when i told to present sports minister @pargat singh he told clearly it was ex minister i did not announced and govt can not do," Handa tweeted on Sunday.

In the video, her medals can be seen in the background.

According to Handa, the former Punjab sports minister had announced a cash award for her. She also added that her five years got wasted.

"I am only asking why it was announced. My time Waste 5 years on congress govt. They fool me.. not care deaf person sports. District Congress all told me that supports , promised me after 5 years that happen is nothing now. Why why Punjab govt doing this?" she added.

Handa had posted a video earlier as well.

In September 2021, she had visited the office of Ministry of Sports in Punjab where she was told cash prizes could not be given to deaf sportspersons. 

With ANI inputs

