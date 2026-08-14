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WBBL champions Melbourne Renegades appoint World Cup-winning coach Gavan twining as new Head coach

Melbourne Renegades have appointed Australian women’s national team assistant coach Gavan Twining as their new WBBL head coach. Twining, who was part of Australia’s 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, replaces Simon Helmot.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
WBBL champions Melbourne Renegades appoint World Cup-winning coach Gavan twining as new Head coach
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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WBBL champions Melbourne Renegades appoint World Cup-winning coach Gavan twining as new Head coach
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