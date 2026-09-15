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'We are here for one thing, Gold': Pawan Sehrawat sets sights on Asian Games glory

Pawan Sehrawat says India’s only goal at the Asian Games 2026 is to win the gold medal. The star raider believes the team’s unity, confidence and expectations will fuel their bid for the top prize.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
'We are here for one thing, Gold': Pawan Sehrawat sets sights on Asian Games glory
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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