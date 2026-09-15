/'We are here for one thing, Gold': Pawan Sehrawat sets sights on Asian Games glory

Speaking ahead of the Asian Games, Sehrawat reflected on what it means to be selected among the 12 players representing India at the continental multi-sport event. "I feel very proud to be one of the 12 guys chosen from such a large pool of population to represent the country… When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there and it should go in the right direction as we get the extreme best for India," Sehrawat said.