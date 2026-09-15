/'We are here for one thing, Gold': Pawan Sehrawat sets sights on Asian Games glory

Pawan Sehrawat has underlined the pride and responsibility that comes with representing India as the men's kabaddi team prepares for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The star raider believes the team’s shared focus on winning gold can help them handle the expectations surrounding Indian kabaddi.
Speaking ahead of the Asian Games, Sehrawat reflected on what it means to be selected among the 12 players representing India at the continental multi-sport event. "I feel very proud to be one of the 12 guys chosen from such a large pool of population to represent the country… When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there and it should go in the right direction as we get the extreme best for India," Sehrawat said.
The Arjuna Awardee will be one of the key players in India’s men’s kabaddi squad in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s men’s and women’s teams are set to begin their Asian Games campaigns on September 21, with the kabaddi competition running until September 26.
Indian kabaddi has traditionally carried significant expectations at the Asian Games, and Sehrawat believes that pressure can instead become a source of motivation for the players. "You expect something from someone who deserves it, and you expect gold from Kabaddi. So it’s a proud moment for the Kabaddi team. We are seen as a team that will bring gold medal and it is a matter of pride. That expectation gets converted into motivation and makes it easier to play," he said.
India’s men’s and women’s teams will enter the 2026 Asian Games aiming to defend the gold medals they won at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.
With the squad spending time together during preparations, Sehrawat believes the players have developed the understanding required to compete at the highest level. "The team is very confident. We have practiced a lot together. All the 12 players who have been selected make a great combination. We trust each other. The most important thing is that we are here for one thing, and that is gold. Gold makes us all one, and this is what a team should be," he said.
India’s 12-member men’s squad includes captain Sunil Kumar, Sehrawat, Ankit Jaglan, Aslam Inamdar, Ashu Malik, Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal, Arjun Deshwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Gaurav Khatri and Sumit Sangwan.
Sehrawat also enters the Asian Games campaign with a major Pro Kabaddi League record to his name. He holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match, having scored 39 points for Bengaluru Bulls against Haryana Steelers in Season 7. The official Pro Kabaddi website confirms that the 39-point effort remains the league record.
The kabaddi competition at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held from September 21 to 26, with the gold-medal matches scheduled for September 26.
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