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'We can work on ourselves': Manpreet Singh on early LA 2028 olympic qualification after Asian Games gold

India midfielder Manpreet Singh said direct qualification for LA 2028 will give the team valuable time to prepare and work on its weaknesses. India secured the Olympic berth after retaining their Asian Games hockey gold with a 5-1 win over Malaysia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
'We can work on ourselves': Manpreet Singh on early LA 2028 olympic qualification after Asian Games gold
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'We can work on ourselves': Manpreet Singh on early LA 2028 olympic qualification after Asian Games gold
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