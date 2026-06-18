/'We cannot afford any more mistakes': Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic's strong message after 4-2 loss to England

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic admitted his side can no longer afford any slip-ups in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after suffering a 4-2 defeat against England in their Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium.
Despite twice fighting back into the contest, Croatia were unable to contain England's attacking threat as goals from Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford handed Thomas Tuchel's side a winning start to their World Cup campaign.
Speaking after the match, Dalic acknowledged that the defeat had dented his team's confidence and stressed the importance of responding strongly in their remaining group-stage fixtures against Panama and Ghana. "It's not easy to lose. You lose your self-confidence, and that's not good," Dalic said.
"We must prepare quite well for the next two games in the first stage. It's very important for us to be at the right level after this defeat. We do not have the right to any more mistakes."
The Croatian boss refused to label the performance as poor but admitted several defensive lapses ultimately proved decisive against a clinical England side.
"We do not have the right to make any more mistakes. I wouldn't say that this was a bad match. There were some errors we committed, some mistakes we made. We were punished by our opponent. Two matches are ahead of us, new beginnings," he added.
Croatia showed resilience throughout the match. After Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, Martin Baturina equalised in the 36th minute following a well-worked move orchestrated by Luka Sucic.
Kane restored England's lead before halftime, but Petar Musa once again brought Croatia level deep into stoppage time to ensure the sides entered the break at 2-2.
One of Dalic's biggest concerns was Croatia's inability to defend set pieces. England repeatedly threatened from corners and dead-ball situations, eventually capitalising on key moments.
"We used to be quite good at set pieces. We didn't concede goals that easily, and we practised for this opponent. We knew the way England were going to play," Dalic said.
"It was disastrous, specifically when it comes to a team like England. About 40% of their goals are from set pieces. We must correct it and must avoid similar mistakes in the future."
The Croatian manager also pointed to Jude Bellingham's goal early in the second half as a turning point in the match. "We had 10 minutes after that which were really quite bad. We tried to get back into the game, but we didn't succeed," Dalic admitted.
While Croatia were left searching for answers, the night belonged to England captain Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker scored twice and continued his remarkable World Cup record.
Kane became only the second England player after David Beckham to score in three different FIFA World Cup tournaments. He also equalled Gary Lineker's record of 10 World Cup goals for England and set a new benchmark for the most non-shootout penalty goals in World Cup history with five.
Croatia now face a must-win clash against Panama, while England will look to build on their strong start when they take on Ghana in their next Group L fixture.
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