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'We cannot afford any more mistakes': Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic's strong message after 4-2 loss to England

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic admitted his side cannot afford any more mistakes in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 4-2 defeat to England in their Group L opener. The veteran manager highlighted defensive lapses and poor set-piece defending as key reasons behind the loss.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
'We cannot afford any more mistakes': Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic's strong message after 4-2 loss to England
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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