Norway striker Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, publicly questioned the officiating after Norway's 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Miami, accusing the referee of influencing the outcome.



His reaction came moments after England overturned an early deficit to seal a place in the semi-finals, with the former Manchester City midfielder alleging that crucial decisions went against Norway during one of the country's biggest matches on the global stage.