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'We got robbed': Erling Haaland's father tears into referee after England knock out Norway

The reaction from Erling Haaland's father came moments after England overturned an early deficit to seal a place in the semi-finals with the former Manchester City midfielder alleging that crucial decisions went against Norway during one of the country's biggest matches on the global stage. 
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
'We got robbed': Erling Haaland's father tears into referee after England knock out Norway
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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