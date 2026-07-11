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'We have to be ourselves': Norway coach Stale Solbakken sends bold message ahead of England World Cup quarterfinal

Norway coach Stale Solbakken insisted his side must stay true to its identity ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against England, while acknowledging the quality of their opponents. He also expressed confidence that Norway can pull off an upset if they perform at their very best.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
'We have to be ourselves': Norway coach Stale Solbakken sends bold message ahead of England World Cup quarterfinal
Image Credit: IANS

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'We have to be ourselves': Norway coach Stale Solbakken sends bold message ahead of England World Cup quarterfinal
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